Thief No Be Work Cable vandals get a taste of jungle justice

Two young men caught in the act of vandalising cables, were beaten and viciously tied up.

  • Published:
Despite the horrid treatment visited on thieves and other criminals in various states in Nigeria, many continue to cling to this trade.

Two young men have been given a taste of jungle justice after being caught in the act of stealing underground cables in Area 8, Garki, Abuja on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

ALSO READ: 2 suspected cable thieves tied to transformer in Abuja

LIB reports that the thieves were hogtied and beaten before being handed over to the police.

In a similar development, two young men were electrocuted to death while trying to steal cables from a transformer in Kano state.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
