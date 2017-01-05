Sweet Revenge Black teenagers torture white boy on Facebook Live [Photos]

Four black teenagers have been arrested in connection to a clip shared on Facebook Live showing them torturing a white man.

The culprits were picked up by the Chicago police, Wednesday, January 4, following the released on the clip that showed them torturing, beating and cutting a bound and gagged white teenager with mental health challenges while screaming anti-white curses and "f**k Donald Trump".

According to police officials, the 18-year0olds, two boys and two girls, will be facing charges within the next 24 hours, Daily Mirror reports.

ALSO READ: Man post photo of face after attack by law officer

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson described the video as a "brutal act" that was "broadcast for the entire world to see."

Speaking at a conference held on Wednesday night, Johnson said the attack was "sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I've been a cop for 28 years and seen things that you shouldn't see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me that you see things that you shouldn't."

The clip which first aired on Tuesday, and then turned up on Youtube, showed four young people kicking, slapping and cutting a white male who was tied up on the floor in the corner of a room.

The victim also had his hair cut until his scalp bled, his clothes cut and had cigarette ash flicked over the wound on his head.

One of the suspects, Brittany Herring, originally posted the whole incident on Facebook Live but has since deleted it from her page.

The suspects were also heard laughing, discussing drug use and putting the victim "out of his misery" while the bound victim moaned in pain.

According to the reports, the victim, who was reported missing from a Chicago suburb, knew one of the four teenagers and had followed them willingly from his home.

The police say that the victim was with them for at least 24 hours, if not longer. After the torture, the teenagers released the man.

The victim was reportedly found disoriented and walking along a Chicago neighbourhood. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and trauma.

The Chicago police released a statement:

"Thanks to the outstanding work of the 11th district police officers and area north detectives all four offenders from the incident are in police custody and awaiting formal charges.

"The victim, who is not a Chicago resident, is currently recovering from the incident."

According to the police, the four suspects were arrested on unrelated battery charges but investigators were soon able to link the two incidents the Facebook Live clip.

ALSO READ: The IGP must see this! [Video]

Chicago Police Commander, Kevin Duffin said that it had taken almost the whole day to get the full story fro the victim who was severely traumatised by the incident.

Fortunately, he was able to relate the incident and has been released from the hospital.

Duffin said, "He was traumatised fairly good. It took most of the night for him to calm down and talk to us."

Daily Mirror reports that the police are currently investigating the case as a potential kidnapping and hate crime.