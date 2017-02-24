Frustration Suicidal man attacks people who rescued him (Video)

A frustrated man who tried to commit suicide is angry at the neighbours who came to his rescue, asking them whey they saved him.

A frustrated Nigerian man who attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire got mad and attacked neighbours who went to his rescue.

Apparently tired of life, the man who lives in a community in Edo State, was said to have doused his apartment and himself with petrol and set the house on fire but his neighbours and other residents, thinking the house had caught fire by mistake, rushed to put out the fire and bring out the man.

But the man who got mad that he could not achieve his aim of taking his life, was said to have got angry with his accusers and asked them if they gave him the life that they should save him?

The man was said to have sent his family out of the house before setting the place ablaze.

Speaking in pidgin English, the man was heard saying:

"Na you give me life? Why una wan save my life? Na you build the house for me? When I dey build the house you dey dia?" 

Meaning: "Were you the ones that gave me life? Why did you save me my life? Were you the one that built the house for me? When I was building the house, were you there?"

It was gathered that the man was handed over to the police and he is being kept in monitored and protective custody while psychologists have been counseling him.

Watch the video here.

