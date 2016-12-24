Home > Gist >

Shocker :  306 persons have died from tanker explosion in 2016

No less than 306 people have perished in tanker explosions throughout Nigeria in 2016.

(Daily Post)

The Federal Road Safety Corps has revealed that no fewer that 306 persons have been killed in tanker explosions across Nigeria in 2016.

The Corp Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the disclosure on Friday, December 23, adding that the road accidents involved 338 fuel tankers and 692 vehicles nationwide, Daily Post reports.

While speaking during the flag off of the Special End of Year 2016 Patrol in Makurdi, the FRSC boss lamented the losses from tanker crashes which have been estimated to cost the nation about N7billion annually.

Represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Julius Asom, Oyeyemi said that the stakeholders in the country needed to join in the campaign against carnage on Nigerian roads.

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Comrade John Shom, while speaking on his part, called on the FRSC to reduce the activities of its mobile court.

Shom also called on the federal government to fix some of the dilapidated roads in the country.

Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Toytange Akaagerger, revealed that the government is working towards establishing centralised motor-parks in the three senatorial zones of the state which will properly regulate activities of commercial vehicle operators in the state.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

