Shame Of A Nation 19 Nigerians arrested in UAE for robbing ATM

A 19-man gang of Nigerians who specialize in robbing ATMs in the United Arab Emirate has been busted with the suspects arrested by the police.

  • Published:
Some of the Nigerian ATM robbers play

Some of the Nigerian ATM robbers

(Khaleej Times)

Everywhere We Go Nigerian drug baron gets 27 years in Cambodia
Indian Criminal 2 Nigerian students, 3 others duped by real estate agent in India
Bad Eggs 2 Nigerians arrested for drug trafficking in India
Everywhere We Go Nigerian maid arrested for stealing money, jewelry from employers in Libya
Why Always Us? Nigerian man nabbed for peddling cocaine in India
Deathly Plunge Nigerian Student Jumps To His Death In Malaysia
Bad Eggs 3 Nigerians in trouble after 8 Indian policemen are wounded in drug raid
Like Seriously! Nigerian woman jailed for stealing doctor's identity, working as GP in the UK

19 Nigerians who specialize in robbing Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the United States Emirate, have been arrested by the police after months of painstaking monitoring of their activities.

The Sharjah Police, in a statement, said that the 19 Nigerian targeted ATM vehicles and at the time they were arrested, they had stolen Dh1.8 million, (about N 154 million).

The statement added that the suspects were arrested from several apartments occupied by 30 to 40 Nigerians.

According to Khaleej Times, the Nigerian robbers had come to the country on visit visas specifically to commit the robberies and in the process of their crime spree, they assaulted security guards accompanying the vehicles to carry out the robberies.

Addressing a press conference, the Director of Police Operations Department, Colonel Rashid bin Bayat, said the Nigerian criminals had committed four daring and violent robberies targeting money transportation vehicles that were delivering cash to ATMs.

At the conference, Col. Bayat said:

“The first robbery was committed at the ATM of the Dubai Commercial Bank on King Abdul Aziz Road, where the robbers assaulted security guards and fled with Dh340,000.

After two days, the gang struck again at an ATM near Saferr Mall in Al Nahda area, where they fled with Dh700,000.

They also attacked a cash transportation vehicle in Al Muweilah area, making off with Dh710,000. The fourth attack at an ATM on Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road was foiled by the police.”

According to the police, the suspects had transferred a part of the robbed money to Nigeria while efforts are being made to recover the rest of the loot and return them to their owners.

The suspects, the police added, were identified and arrested based on CCTV footages obtained from the banks and money exchange offices, said the police.

More

Everywhere We Go 4 Nigerian drug traffickers remanded in Indian prison

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Racism ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizensbullet
2 Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresserbullet
3 The Titanic Apparently an iceberg did not take down famous ship...bullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
The late Christie Agbulu
Fast Work ‘We raped lecturer to death’ – Kidnap suspects
Prison.
Bastard Child Son holds machete to father’s neck, demand N500K
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Adeola to stay away from her ex-boyfriend