SCOAN Lady who bleeds through eyes shares healing testimony

The South African lady used to be possessed by a spirit that made her bleed through the eyes.

  Published:

A young lady named Hope who is of South African origin, has shared her testimony having gotten delivered of an evil spirit that made her bleed through the eyes.

Her testimony is coming a year after her healing at the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

A simple statement expressing her joy was enough to understand that old things have passed away for the lady.

She said, “Whenever I cry, I look at my tears and say, ‘Thank You, Jesus’.”

Her statement was in confirmation of the complete healing she received after visiting SCOAN.

According to the young lady, her bleeding eyes situation made her a subject of mockery among her peers, who regarded her as a devil's child.

None of the medical assistance she had received were enough to deliver her of the bizarre condition until she visit SCOAN.

“People were running away from me; they started calling me a devil’s child.

“My condition became so severe that I was kicked out of school and spent most of the time in isolation due to the shame and rumors that spread in its wake.

“I attempted suicide several times due to the deep depression which had engulfed me.

“Amidst the strange spiritual attacks which included menstruating for up to 40 days without ceasing and my hair inexplicably starting to fall off, I was also raped on three different occasions.

“After exhausting all medical options, I and my mother decided to pay a visit to The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria, famed for its purported ability to cure a diverse range of ‘spiritual’ ailments.

“During the time of prayer in one of T.B. Joshua’s services, I was delivered."

Hope now lives a happy life and has been totally rid of the demonic attacks she once suffered from the spirit that possessed her.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

