Touch Not My Anointed SA pastor gives members brake fluid oil to drink

A South African pastor has stirred the hornet's nest after he was caught giving his members brake fluid to drink.

  Published:
Prophet Theo Bongani Maseko is in the news for the wrong reasons play

Prophet Theo Bongani Maseko is in the news for the wrong reasons

(Facebook)

Another South African man of God, Prophet Theo Bongani Maseko, the founder of the Breath of Christ Ministry, has been caught in the web of using an unorthodox method of healing and conducting deliverance for his members.

The pastor was spotted giving his faithful a synthetic engine oil known as Havoline Brake Fluid, to drink during a service in his church, telling them it has the power to cast out diseases and devils from them.

play

 

Posting the session on the church’s Facebook page during a programme tagged ‘Healing and strange deliverance’, Prophet Maseko told his congregants that the brake fluid, ‘is the fullness of Christ in a bottle’ and that the fluid can heal them of all manners of ailments including the empty HIV virus and cast out evil spirits.

The post on the church’s Facebook page read:

"What I am holding now with my hand, is the fullness of Christ in this bottle. With this bottle, you can empty HIV wards.

You can cast out any disease and devils. By looking at this bottle, you are now free! By touching it, you are imparted with a strange anointing from above."

play

 

In another post, he wrote:

“The fullness of Christ is in this bottle. Healing and strange deliverance #Mark 16: 17 -18.”

A South African newspaper, The Star, which reported the incident, said the pastor made the congregants drink the chemical to demonstrate the power of God with the words:

“When we pray over anything, its poison dies. So, it can’t harm people. Nothing happened, no one has been to the hospital.”

play

 

Justifying his actions, Prophet Maseko was also quoted as saying:

“Jesus spat on the ground and made mud. He took that mud and smeared it on the eyes of a blind man and, instantly, that blindness was healed.

What is sickness? What is a demon? These are simply a condition that tries to deposition you from Christ.

Today you will be healed and delivered in a mysterious way. By looking at this bottle you are now free! By touching it you are imparted with a strange anointing from above. This is Christ at work.”

play

 

This is not the first time men of God from the southern parts of Africa has carried out unconventional means of deliverance as some have in the past, given their members insecticides and disinfectants to drink, made them eat grass, swallow live snakes, leaves, pieces of clothes and all manners of things.

