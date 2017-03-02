Utitofon had been married for eight years without a child and her husband's family made life unbearable for her all in a bid to send her packing.

But when her close friend introduced her to a man of God who prayed for her and she gave birth to her son, the prophet feels like she and her husband owe him everything and has been making life unbearable for her.

Now he has vowed to place a curse on her that will take the life of her baby if she leaves the church or refuses to continue playing by his rules.

"My name is Utitofon, a 28-year-old married woman. I got married at the age of 20 and for the first seven years of my marriage to Ekerete, we were unable to have any child and his family piled up so much pressure on me.

His mother especially, though I was the problem, often insulting me and calling me unsavory names including being a witch or having aborted all my babies when I was a single lady.

She tried so many things to send me out of my husband's house but thank God for the man I married as Ekerete stood by me and fought me.

There was even a time he sent his mother out of the house after she slapped me and called me a barren woman. He banned his troublesome elder sister who was making my life a hell from coming to the house.

In all my troubles, I did not despair as I turned my attention to God and sought his face. There was no church program that I was told that I did not attend. I had some many assignments, spiritual baths, spent so much money for men of God to no avail.

Two years ago, one of my closest friends, Queen, told me about a man of God who was very powerful and could intervene in my case. I was skeptical because I had spent so much on these pastors and prophets but Ekerete insisted I try the man out because he came highly recommended.

I went with Queen to see the prophet and during the counseling session, the man told me that my problem was from my family and that he would embark on a spiritual assignment to break the curse.

He placed me on a seven-day dry fast and assignment after which he told me that I would carry my baby before the end of the year.

I had heard such several times and I took the prophecy with a pinch of the salt. But to the glory of God, two months later, I became pregnant and after nine months, I gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

My husband was so happy that he made sure we became members of the church but it would have been a good ending to the story only that the pastor has become overbearing.

He wants to control my life and he keeps making unnecessary demands from us. There was a time he said my husband should be donating his salaries to the church for six months without taking out a kobo.

We practically feed his family, buy clothes for him, his wife and children and whenever we are unable to meet his needs, he will threaten us with God's wrath.

The last straw that broke the camel's back was when he told me that he was the one that made it possible for me to have my baby and he can command death to take my child if we dared to leave the church.

I live in fear daily and don't want anything to happen to my child.

Utitofon."

The teaser for the day was:

What do you think Utitofon should do in this situation she has found herself in?

How Nigeria voted:

She should go to God in prayers for direction - 45%

She and her family should leave the church immediately - 27%

The pastor has no power over her child - 19%

She should not incur the wrath of the man of God - 9%

How would you vote on this issue?