A randy lecturer who had been victimizing female students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, was given a disgraceful dose after students set a trap for him.

The lecturer identified as Ishaq Yusuf popularly known as I. G. Yusuf, according to a member of the National Youth Service Corps, Simon Adunnu, is in the department of English in the institution and had been victimizing female students with his incessant demands for sex for marks .

According to the story, Yusuf had been troubling a 400-level student for sex so she could pass her course and the distraught girl reported the matter to her boyfriend and the guy and some friends came up with a plan to set up the randy man up.

On the day of reckoning, he had gone to the girl's apartment to keep a date with the sex rendezvous when the guys cornered him and stripped him naked.

ALSO READ: "Red Handed: Married woman caught in bed with randy lecturer"

He was even made to mop the floor and pose for photos in his birthday suit.

Adunnu narrated further:

"A 400-level female student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, IBBU, Lapai, Niger, decided to finally put an end to the torture, emotional and academic blackmail suffered by female students in the university for years.

A lecturer of English department named Ishaq Yusuf who is popularly known as I.G. Yusuf was caught pants down with one of his preys.

I.G is fond of failing female students who refuse to succumb to his sexual advances.

Also if you are a guy and he finds you around any girl he likes, you are sure of carrying over his course just for that reason.

The 400-level student in question has been carrying over his course since 100-level because she refused to allow him to sleep with her.

When the problem was becoming too much, she decided to set him up, when he requested to come to her room. She arranged with some of her male friends and they hid in her toilet.

I.G Yusuf came to the room and she decided to play along and he stripped down for her, ready for action.

The guys came out of the toilet and instructed him to remain that way and they took nude pictures of him.

Innocent students tears and prayers have been answered and we need a serious disciplinary action against him. He has been going scot free all these years."

The Chairman of the university’s Servicom Unit which sees to complaints lodged to the school, Dr. Ebenezer Ogungbe, said he learned about the incident on the social media, adding that appropriate disciplinary actions would be taken.

In the same vein, the management of the school, on the institution’s website, confirmed that a committee had been set up to investigate the case and if found guilty, I.G Yusuf will be made to face the full weight of the law.

However, the randy lecturer has denied the allegation that he attempted to have sex with the student, stating that the girl connived with some men to kidnap him on his way home in the night, adding that he was forced to remove his clothes.

“There was a test conducted by a fellow lecturer on Tuesday for 400-level students. I don’t take any course at that level. They had to be split into two and the lecturer invited me to assist him to administer the test.

Towards the end of the test, I noticed there was a boy sitting in front of the girl. He raised his paper up for the girl to copy.

I saw them and warned the boy. He just smiled instead of him to obey my warning and continued. I asked to forward his paper if he had finished and he reluctantly forwarded it to me.

The rule of the test is that if you are found cheating, we will tear your paper. I wrote on his paper ‘found cheating’. I tore the paper and threw it into a dustbin.

Later in the evening, I began to receive calls from this girl, asking me to see her. She said the boy whose paper I tore had not let her have peace and that he wanted to see me so that the lecturer could consider him for a make-up (test).

I told her she should let us meet the next day. On my way home, as I reached a junction leading to her house, I saw her standing by the roadside with some men.

As soon as she entered my car, the men also entered from behind and pressed a metal on my back. So, I drove until they got to the house.

As soon as I got into the room, they removed my clothes and poured water on me. They demanded N2 million ransom from me. I have been traumatized. Presently, I have been suspended and will appear before a panel on Monday (today).”

ALSO READ: "Sexual Assault: Lecturer rapes 18-yr-old girl seeking admission into UniLag"

But according to information, other female students say they are willing to come forward with evidence to prove that I.G Yusuf had been victimizing them for several years.