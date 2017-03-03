Prop Of The Week Don Jazzy gives out free WiFi to Lagosians

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy gets our prop of the week with his investment in a tech company that would provide free WiFi to millions of Lagosains.

Don Jazzy speaking about his tech investment play

Don Jazzy speaking about his tech investment

Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins, the one we all know and love to call Don Jazzy, is one guy with a large heart as he gets into the tech business and invests in a company that would make free WiFis to residents of Lagos State.

This is his unique way of giving back to the society for all that he got from it in terms of fame, money, love and success.

Don Jazzy announced over the week that he was going into a partneship with WiFi company, Flobyt, to give millions of Lagosians free Internet access taking into consideration that many do not have access to the Internet.

According to the record label mogul, Flobyt which is a free WiFi service, will be installed in several locations all across Lagos such as eateries, parks, taxis, buses, restaurants and cafés.

Customers who patronize businesses that has the Flobyt installed will then have free access to the free Internet connection.

One very good the thing about Flobyt is that it is very easy use because the router doesn't need any technical knowledge for you to use it.

All you have to do is patronise the business or service of the partner outlet and get free wi-fi.

"We know that this is not the first free WiFi proposition in Nigeria. However, we have state of the art technology, speed, security and speed to make it an enduring one," Dele Odufuye, CEO of Tsaboin who co-founded Flobyt with Don Jazzy, said.

Flobyt can take up to 10-30 people at a time and places with higher traffic will use Flobyt Max which can accommodate 80 users.

