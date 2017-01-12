A Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly called Pretty Mike, who arrested on the orders of the state government for his dehumanizing acts on women , has tendered an apology to Nigerians and women in particular.

Pretty Mike who runs Club Uno, an Ikeja-based nude club , had been making the wrong news after he posted videos and photos of him walking with some ladies whom he had in dog chains and calling them his toys.

His actions caused serious anger especially with women groups and human rights activists who called on the government to put his activities in check, leading to his arrest.

The state government hearkened to the public outcry and arrested him on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, and made him write and undertaking where he promised never to repeat the act again as well as promised to tender an apology on his social media platforms.

This is the apology he tendered on his Instagram page:

“There has been a lot of controversy over two of my outings holding some females on a leash. I apologize to all the women and the good people of Lagos State, Nigeria and the rest of the world who feel dehumanized by this craft that meant well.

I will use other platforms and format to continue to create the necessary awareness.”

It is hoped he will abide by his undertaking in the future and stop the serial abuses he has been meting out to women and ladies.