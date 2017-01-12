Pretty Mike Club owner arrested for dehumanizing ladies (Photos)

The owner of Club Uno who has been dehumanizing women by putting girls on a dog chain has been arrested on the orders of the Lagos State government.

  • Published:
The arrested Pretty Mike play

The arrested Pretty Mike

(Naij)

Job Creation Would You Be A Stripper For N150K A Week?
Garden Of Sin Nude club manager says she creates jobs for girls to dancing naked
Bad Mama AfroCandy Goes Wild At Lagos Party
In England Nigerian fraudster bags 7yrs in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
Bobrisky Cross-dresser reportedly charges £20 for selfies
Bobrisky Cross-dresser admits to being gay?
Erotic Story Getting sexy in the club

Following the outrage arising from his dehumanizing acts of some ladies, a Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly called Pretty Mike, has been arrested by the State Police Command on the orders of the state government.

Pretty Mike who owns Club Uno, one of the many nude clubs in the state, has been in the news in the past few weeks after he posted videos and photos of him walking with different ladies on a dog leash and boasted about the show of shame.

play

 

ALSO READ: “You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: Dog chains, consent, cannibals Dr. Olukoya and Pretty Mike”

He had, on different occasions, dehumanize the ladies whom he called his toys and playthings, drawing the bile of women groups, activists, and Nigerians who felt his acts were demeaning to women.

play

 

Pretty Mike whose club has been a cause of concern for Lagosians had been seen walking into different events venues with the women in chains leading him, an act that forced the state government to order his arrest.

It was gathered that after his arrest, he was made to sign an undertaking that he will no longer dehumanize any man or woman by putting a leash on them.

play

 

Reports say, Pretty Mike, suspected to be the boyfriend of cross-dresser, Bobrisky, admitted knowing his action was against the law and pledged not to further indulge in such behavior by signing the undertaking which was crafted by the police:

“I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike, of 21A, Luma Street, Magodo GRA, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me.

I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms,” the undertaking read in part.

play

 

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, was quoted as saying:

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the state.”

ALSO READ: “Bobrisky: 'Africa's male Barbie' speaks out after Nigeria controversy”

play

 

The commissioner also added that any individual or group that violates the state’s laws will be prosecuted.

More

Indecent Promotion Nude Club Owner Says He Provides Jobs For Girls That Dance Naked

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoinsbullet
3 Rough Play Corp member announces gay status on IGbullet

Gist

Tamed Pretty Mike tenders unreserved apologies to Nigeria women
In Lagos Truck driver diverts, sells off employer’s N580,000 goods
Court gavel
In Lagos Landlord in court for allegedly hacking tenant with cutlass
Ponzi schemes are too good to be true
Ponzi Scheme Nigerian defrauds people of N600,000 from WhatsApp group