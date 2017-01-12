Following the outrage arising from his dehumanizing acts of some ladies, a Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly called Pretty Mike, has been arrested by the State Police Command on the orders of the state government.

Pretty Mike who owns Club Uno, one of the many nude clubs in the state , has been in the news in the past few weeks after he posted videos and photos of him walking with different ladies on a dog leash and boasted about the show of shame.

He had, on different occasions, dehumanize the ladies whom he called his toys and playthings, drawing the bile of women groups, activists, and Nigerians who felt his acts were demeaning to women.

Pretty Mike whose club has been a cause of concern for Lagosians had been seen walking into different events venues with the women in chains leading him, an act that forced the state government to order his arrest.

It was gathered that after his arrest, he was made to sign an undertaking that he will no longer dehumanize any man or woman by putting a leash on them.

Reports say, Pretty Mike, suspected to be the boyfriend of cross-dresser, Bobrisky, admitted knowing his action was against the law and pledged not to further indulge in such behavior by signing the undertaking which was crafted by the police:

“I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike, of 21A, Luma Street, Magodo GRA, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me.

I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms,” the undertaking read in part.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, was quoted as saying:

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the state.”

The commissioner also added that any individual or group that violates the state’s laws will be prosecuted.