Five people have reportedly been killed by armed robbers in Ogbagi Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State shortly after a robbery attack on a branch of the Skye Bank Plc in the town on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Punch reports that the robbers made away with an unspecified amount of money following the successful robbery operation.

ALSO READ: Four persons killed in robbery attack on two banks

A security man attached to the bank, a policeman, a blind septuagenarian along with two others were killed in the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the unknown gunmen reportedly blew up the door of the bank in order to gain access into the building.

Punch reports that the robbers continued to shoot sporadically into the air during the robbery operation, causing those within the vicinity to scramble for safety.

However, some people are reported to have suffered varying degrees of injuries from the pandemonium and stray bullets.

Operatives of the Nigerian Army reportedly arrived on the scene of the robbery shortly after the culprits made away with their price.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, while confirming the incident said that he had information that three people died in the robbery operation.

ALSO READ: Armed robbers write letter to residents of Ogun community

He added that the robbers had been 15 in number and stormed the robbery scene on motorcycles.

Joseph said, “One Adebayo Onipona, who is a blind 73-year-old man, one David Joseph, the security man at the bank were killed and we also lost a police sergeant, Abubakar Umar. We are on their trail and we will get them".

The PPRO also added that the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre morgue, Owo.