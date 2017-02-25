Two car wash attendants on Friday appeared in an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a costly wristwatch belonging to a customer who brought his vehicle in for a clean up.

The accused, Afeez Olaiya, 23, and Rasheed Adetola, 23, who reside in Ajegunle area of Apapa, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 19, at City of Hope Car Wash situated at No.72, Bale Aiyetoro St., Ajegunle, Apapa.

He said that the duo stole the wristwatch from one Mr Tunji Makinde’s car while they were washing it.

According to him, the complainant said he took his car to the car wash and left it with them for about 30 minutes.

“Makinde said that by the time he got back to the car wash, the accused persons had finished washing his car, so he decided to inspect it to see if they washed it well.

“The complainant said that when he checked inside the car, he noticed that his wristwatch was no longer there.

“Makinde alleged that when he confronted the car wash attendants about the missing wristwatch, they denied taking it.

“The complainant reported the case to the police and the duo were arrested for further questioning,’’ Kokoye said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 285 prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 409 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A. Etti, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Etti said that the surety must be gainfully employed and also should show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till March 6, for mention.