See Gobe Police arraign car wash attendants over customer’s stolen wristwatch

Two young men have been arraigned in court over the theft of an expensive wristwatch.

  • Published:
Handy gifts for men play

Leather wristwatches are handy gifts for men

(pinterest )

In Epe 3 teenage boys at risk of getting death sentence following murder, robbery charges
In Abeokuta Trio in court for stealing, receiving stolen goods
In Lagos Police charge sales rep. with N1.1m flower theft
In Lagos Salesman in court over alleged stealing of N2.2m goods
No Excuse Security guard, 26, in court for negligence
Petty Thief Bus conductor appears in court for alleged battery theft
Small Time Thief! Man, 19, gets 6 mths behind bars for stealing fish, other items
Reward For Greed Court jails petrol attendant 1 year for N1.6m fraud
In Ilorin Court orders remand of guard over alleged possession of stolen property
Locked Up Court remands 2 men for alleged N8m theft

Two car wash attendants on Friday appeared in an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a costly wristwatch belonging to a customer who brought his vehicle in for a clean up.

The accused, Afeez Olaiya, 23, and Rasheed Adetola, 23, who reside in Ajegunle area of Apapa, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 19, at City of Hope Car Wash situated at No.72, Bale Aiyetoro St., Ajegunle, Apapa.

He said that the duo stole the wristwatch from one Mr Tunji Makinde’s car while they were washing it.

According to him, the complainant said he took his car to the car wash and left it with them for about 30 minutes.

“Makinde said that by the time he got back to the car wash, the accused persons had finished washing his car, so he decided to inspect it to see if they washed it well.

“The complainant said that when he checked inside the car, he noticed that his wristwatch was no longer there.

“Makinde alleged that when he confronted the car wash attendants about the missing wristwatch, they denied taking it.

“The complainant reported the case to the police and the duo were arrested for further questioning,’’ Kokoye said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 285 prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 409 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A. Etti, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Etti said that the surety must be gainfully employed and also should show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till March 6, for mention. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Why do some South Africans hate Nigerians?bullet
2 Dirty Laundry Zimbabwean teenager exposes sugar mummy who sells sperm...bullet
3 Be Gone! Man seeks divorce from wife addicted to masturbationbullet

Gist

Court gavel.
Stubborn Fly Man, 23, jailed 2 years for stealing N210,000 motorcycle
Murder
In Epe 3 teenage boys at risk of getting death sentence following murder, robbery charges
Divorce.
Below Performance! Woman seeks divorce from small penis husband
Ibrahim Bauni
Ibrahim Bauni Kannywood producer dies following brief illness