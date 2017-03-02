PFL Education Expo Want to study abroad? Read this!

Study, work and live in Australia, Canada, UAE, UK and USA

  • Published:

It is time to fulfill your educational dreams! Simply attend the PFL Education Expo between March 6 - 11, 2017 and stand a chance to get up to 2 years post-study VISA.

Want to school abroad? play

Want to school abroad?

 

Take this opportunity to meet with representatives of renowned universities from Australia, Canada, USA UK and UAE for;

  • Career advice

  • Obtaining student VISA with ease

Port Harcourt

Presidential Hotel
Date- 6 March, 2017
Time- 10am- 5pm

Abuja

Transcorp Hilton
Date- 8 March, 2017
Time- 10am- 5pm

Victoria Island

Eko Hotel & Suites
Date- 10 March, 2017
Time- 10am- 5pm

Ikeja

Nelo’s Place (Mobolaji Bank Anthony, Ikeja)
Date- 6 March, 2017
Time- 10am- 5pm

To register for free, please click: https://goo.gl/81eVRU; provide your details and kindly indicate your preferred location for attendance.

Please come along with copies of your credentials for on spot admission

ADMISSION IS FREE

For more information visit: www.preparationforlife.com or call, 09094031431

This is a feature by PFL Education Expo.

