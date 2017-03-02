Olori Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife's queen calls for support for less privileged, physically challenged

The Ooni of Ife's queen, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi has called for support towards achieving a better life for less privileged and physically challenged people.

The Ooni of Ife and his wife play

The Ooni of Ife and his wife

Ooni of Ife's queen, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi has appealed to notable Nigerians to support her readiness in catering for less privileged and physically challenged.

Speaking at a concert which was headlined by music acts like 2face Idibia, Darey Art Alade, Sound Sultan, Waje and Cobhams Asuquo, Olori Ogunwusi appealed to dignitaries at the event to support humanitarian activities as she has done.

"I have taken it upon myself to put smiles on the faces of the physically challenged and less privileged because we all deserve to be truly loved. These kids, youths are the future of tomorrow and I strongly believe in their abilities.

"I urge dignitaries and Nigerians to donate towards this cause that I have decided to champion with the support of Ooni of Ife and Nigerian entertainers, so together we can build a formidable society and world at large," the queen said.

ALSO READ: Ooni of Ife urges youths to explore potentials in agriculture

Olori Ogunwusi gathered top Nigerian musicians at the Eko Hotel and Suites to fete with the less privileged and physically challenged in a charity concert tagged Olori Ogunwusi GiveBack Concert.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

