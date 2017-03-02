Ooni of Ife's queen, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi has appealed to notable Nigerians to support her readiness in catering for less privileged and physically challenged.

Speaking at a concert which was headlined by music acts like 2face Idibia, Darey Art Alade, Sound Sultan, Waje and Cobhams Asuquo, Olori Ogunwusi appealed to dignitaries at the event to support humanitarian activities as she has done.

"I have taken it upon myself to put smiles on the faces of the physically challenged and less privileged because we all deserve to be truly loved. These kids, youths are the future of tomorrow and I strongly believe in their abilities.

"I urge dignitaries and Nigerians to donate towards this cause that I have decided to champion with the support of Ooni of Ife and Nigerian entertainers, so together we can build a formidable society and world at large," the queen said.

Olori Ogunwusi gathered top Nigerian musicians at the Eko Hotel and Suites to fete with the less privileged and physically challenged in a charity concert tagged Olori Ogunwusi GiveBack Concert.