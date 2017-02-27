Xenophobia Nigerians fight back in South Africa (Video)

Nigerians based in South Africa have decided to form vigilante groups to protect themselves from the continuous xenophobic attacks.

  • Published:
Scene of xenophobic attack play

Scene of xenophobic attack

(Time Live)

Tired of sitting back and watching bloodthirsty South Africans kill, maim and destroy their properties in waves of xenophobic attacks, Nigerians resident in that country have decided to rise up and defend themselves.

According to a video has gone viral, the Nigerians have formed vigilante groups to forestall further attacks on themselves and their properties.

ALSO READ: "Xenophobia: South Africans attack Nigerians, burn houses, church, cars (Photos)"

The move is coming after they were targeted for attacks by the South Africans where many have been killed while their properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed in the xenophobic attacks that have been raging for many weeks now.

play

 

The Nigerians believe that since authorities in that country have refused to protect them, they have to take matters into their hands.

The video showed some of the vigilante members wielding weapons including clubs, machetes, guns and cutlasses to protect themselves against further attacks.

The video was shared by a Nigerian resident in that country, Kayode Ogundamisi with the caption:

"Nigerians form vigilante to protect themselves after being abandoned by SA police."

ALSO READ: "Racism: ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizens"

play

 

Many think this is the right step for the Nigerians to go since the SA police have been seen to be interested in protecting as they and their businesses re being targetted.

Watch the video here.

