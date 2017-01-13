Bobrisky Nigerian crossdresser dares the police to arrest him

Apparently, Bobrisky runs a high risk if being arrested over his eccentricities, just like Pretty Mike did.

  • Published:
Bobrisky dazzles in an all black attire. play

Bobrisky dazzles in an all black attire.

(NET)

Pretty Mike Club owner arrested for dehumanizing ladies (Photos)
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Dog chains, consent, cannibals Dr. Olukoya and Pretty Mike
Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresser
Bobrisky Cross-dresser admits to being gay?
Bobrisky Cross-dresser reportedly charges £20 for selfies
Bobrisky Nigerian Barbie accused of N30,000 scam
Bobrisky 'Africa's male Barbie' speaks out after Nigeria controversy
Bobrisky Cross dressing personality denies he has H.I.V
Bobrisky It is time to mute the Snapchat sensation
Bobrisky Subomi Plumptre of Alder Consulting pulls out of conference because of cross dresser

Bobrisky seems to have so much clout, that he is pretty certain he cannot be arrested over his eccentricities; not even by the command of the Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Following the arrest of the owner of the popular racy club, Uno, Pretty Mike, over his own form of eccentricities, it pleads the question of who would be arrested next.

ALSO READ: 'Africa's male Barbie' speaks out after Nigeria controversy

Seeing as Bobrisky seems to be even more eccentric than Denrele, he ranked high on the 'next to be arrested' list, with comments flying in the comments section of the Instagram page for Gistonflameblog.

Bobrisky dares the police to arrest him play

Bobrisky dares the police to arrest him

(instagram)

 

Of course, Bobrisky did not take lightly to this and commented that he would be waiting on the arrest order.

ALSO READ: Popular cross dresser apologizes for his anti-gay comments

What with the punishment of being gay as 14 years in prison, we wonder just how far Bobrisky would have to go to actually get arrested.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme is back!bullet
3 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet

Gist

A man beating a woman to pulp (Illustration)
Domestic Violence Man in prison for cutting off wife’s ear in Kano
Pretty Mike Lagos state government lost the plot on this one
Shameless He-Goat 75-yr-old jailed for raping 5-yr-old girl in Jos
Luka Shuaibu has allowed his jealousy to lead him to jail
Good For You Student get 12 years in prison for slitting his lover’s throat