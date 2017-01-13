Bobrisky seems to have so much clout, that he is pretty certain he cannot be arrested over his eccentricities ; not even by the command of the Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Following the arrest of the owner of the popular racy club , Uno, Pretty Mike, over his own form of eccentricities, it pleads the question of who would be arrested next.

Seeing as Bobrisky seems to be even more eccentric than Denrele, he ranked high on the 'next to be arrested' list, with comments flying in the comments section of the Instagram page for Gistonflameblog.

Of course, Bobrisky did not take lightly to this and commented that he would be waiting on the arrest order.

What with the punishment of being gay as 14 years in prison, we wonder just how far Bobrisky would have to go to actually get arrested.