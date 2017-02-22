The Nigerian Army has paraded 14 suspected members of the Islamic terror group, Boko Haram in Kogi State.

This is the most recent breakthrough in the combat against the sect who are responsible for the deaths of thousands of Nigerians.

The suspects were captured in a video as some representatives of the army interrogated them concerning some of their attacks.

According to a conversation heard in the video, the activities of the terrorists were mainly kidnapping and robbery.

They were able to carry out their agenda with some sophisticated weapons which were seized and put on display during their interrogation.

The election of Muhammadu Buhari as president of Nigeria marked a turn of the tide in the battle against Boko Haram.

Under Buhari, the army has gained a renewed strength as opposed to the era of former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Jonathan's rule saw countless deaths of army officials who were considered poorly equipped for the herculean task.