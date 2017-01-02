Nando Former BBA housemate reportedly ruined by drug abuse

Former Big Brother Africa housemate, Nando, has reportedly become a shadow of himself due to drug abuse.

LIB reports that Tanzanian media personality, Joy Lydia Wayodi, shared a photo collage of Nando from his hay days and what he looks like presently, leaving many shocked.

Nando who competed in BBA: The Chase, was expelled from the contest after fighting with his fellow housemate and Ghanaian contestant, Elikem.

Nando, known for his good looks and smooth ways during the contest, making him a chic magnet, is reported to have become hooked on drugs, leaving him wretched.

From the photos shared, the former reality TV star is in dire need of help, although his behavior during the contest did not endear him to many.