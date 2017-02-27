Fast Fingers 'My husband is an incurable thief' - Woman tells court

A divorce seeking woman has told a court sitting in Lagos that her husband is an incurable thief who takes delight in stealing her money.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Divorce play

Divorce

(Total Media)

Infidelity ‘My wife was impregnated by her lover’ – Man tells court
Broken Home ‘My wife has turned my home into a brothel’ – Husband
Different Strokes ‘My wife demands N500 for a round of sex’ – Man tells court
Not Man Enough Wife dumps lecturer husband for bricklayer in Lagos
Strong Love Man who wedded 2 women at the same time says he loves them equally
‘Wey My Money?’ Man whose wife ran away after 2 weeks wants repayment
Morning Teaser 'I regret getting married to a rich man's daughter'

"My husband is an incurable thief and has been stealing my money. Apart from stealing, he is a drunk and a ritualist."

These were the submissions of a 31-year-old woman, Kofoworola Ajulo, who dragged her husband, Seyi before an Agege Customary Court sitting in Lagos State, urging the court to annul the eight-year-old marriage that has produced two children.

ALSO READ: "Broken Home: "My husband is in the habit of stealing my money," wife seeking divorce tells court"

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kofoworola, an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), informed the court that her driver husband is very irresponsible who only finds delight in stealing and running after women.

“He drinks to drinks to stupor. Whenever I am at home, there is no peace of mind for me. On several occasions, I caught him stealing from me after a hard day’s job.

We are not compatible; there is no peace of mind in the house. My husband drinks to stupor and misbehaves,” Kofoworola added.

Continuing, she said:

“He keeps checking my phones and monitoring my movements. He is also fetish and was always in possession of different charms.

When I got pregnant with our first child, he claimed I needed to follow him to their village for a particular festival so that I can give birth safely but I refused.

Sometimes I see charms under his pillow or mine which he claimed are for protection while he hides others in his pockets. For me, the marriage is over as there is no more love between us again.”

ALSO READ: "Divorce: Husband accuses wife of stealing N350,000"

In his ruling, the court’s President, Mr. Phillips Williams, adjourned the case to April 4, 2017, to enable the husband to make an appearance in the court and for his judgment.

More

Back To Sender Man who laced wife with 'Magun' becomes victim

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba demon...bullet
2 Tragic Zimbabwean man gang-raped by 4 womenbullet
3 Frankly Speaking With Jola Sotubo What a Lagos "agbero" taught me...bullet

Gist

The injured Reginalda has had her legs amputated
High Wickedness Kenyan woman pours acid on daughter-in-law, leaves her to rot
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.
Total Madness 'Raping married women, under-aged girls fortifies me' - Suspect
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje wants wealthy men to marry more than one wife
The More, The Merrier Gov. urges wealthy men to marry more wives to reduce single women
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Mavin boss hooks all of us up with free wi-fi