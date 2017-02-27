"My husband is an incurable thief and has been stealing my money. Apart from stealing, he is a drunk and a ritualist. "

These were the submissions of a 31-year-old woman, Kofoworola Ajulo, who dragged her husband, Seyi before an Agege Customary Court sitting in Lagos State, urging the court to annul the eight-year-old marriage that has produced two children.

ALSO READ: "Broken Home: "My husband is in the habit of stealing my money," wife seeking divorce tells court"

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kofoworola, an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), informed the court that her driver husband is very irresponsible who only finds delight in stealing and running after women.

“He drinks to drinks to stupor. Whenever I am at home, there is no peace of mind for me. On several occasions, I caught him stealing from me after a hard day’s job.

We are not compatible; there is no peace of mind in the house. My husband drinks to stupor and misbehaves,” Kofoworola added.

Continuing, she said:

“He keeps checking my phones and monitoring my movements. He is also fetish and was always in possession of different charms.

When I got pregnant with our first child, he claimed I needed to follow him to their village for a particular festival so that I can give birth safely but I refused.

Sometimes I see charms under his pillow or mine which he claimed are for protection while he hides others in his pockets. For me, the marriage is over as there is no more love between us again.”

ALSO READ: "Divorce: Husband accuses wife of stealing N350,000"

In his ruling, the court’s President, Mr. Phillips Williams, adjourned the case to April 4, 2017, to enable the husband to make an appearance in the court and for his judgment.