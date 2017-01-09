Broken Home "My husband is in the habit of stealing my money," wife seeking divorce tells court

An Agodi Customary Court, Ibadan, has heard of how a housewife is seeking divorce over stealing and irresponsibility.

  • Published:
Divorce. play

Divorce.

(Expectbeacon)

In India Man divorces his wife, marries his mother-in-law
Ruined by Faith Man divorces wife who donated car as seed to pastor
Marital Crisis Woman insists husband removed her womb, loves him regardless
Sharp Shooter Wife tells divorce court how husband impregnated her sister twice
Divorce Adultery destroys 22-yr-old marriage
In Ekiti Mother of six seeks divorce after 20 years
See Gobe 15-yr-old marriage on the rock over ‘blow-job’
Too Extreme Man deprives wife of sex as correction for bad behavior
In Ibadan Court grants sex-starved housewife divorce
Divorce 'My wife sleeps around without fear or shame,' man tells court

A housewife seeking divorce has told an Agodi Customary Court, Ibadan, on Monday, January 9, 2017,  that her husband has been stealing her money throughout the duration of their 15-year marriage.

Daily Post reports that the complainant, Mary Eniola, made the disclosure during the divorce proceedings she brought against her husband, Kazeem.

ALSO READ: 'My husband has starved me of sex for 7 years' - Woman tells court

The court heard that her marriage of 15 years was marked with the continuous stealing of her money and acts of irresponsibility on his side.

She said, “I shouldered the responsibility as regards feeding, school fees payment and other welfare of the kids, instead of him to appreciate my struggle for the care, he was in the habit of stealing my money.

“He beat me as he likes and parked out of our matrimonial home to impregnate another woman outside.

“Your Honour, I am tired of his shameful acts, victimisation and embarrassment,” she said.

However, Kazeem denied all the allegations levelled against him by his wife, imploring the court to deny Mary her divorce request.

Kazeem added that he would have no one to assist him with the care of their three kids if the divorce suit was granted.

ALSO READ: Lagos pastor seeks dissolution of 4-year marriage over sexual starvation

The presiding Magistrate, Chief Mukaila Balogun, granted the divorce, saying that there was no love between the couple.

Daily Post reports that Balogun awarded custody of the three children to Mary, ordering that the respondent pays N9,000 monthly for the upkeep of the three kids.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Shame Of A Nation 19 Nigerians arrested in UAE for robbing ATMbullet
2 Import Tariffs The Federal Government has killed the baby boy lifestylebullet
3 In Ogun Mystery trees with inscription of Allah cause excitementbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Photo from the scene of the accident
Close Shave Car crash along Enugu-Makurdi expressway leaves 9 seriously wounded
Murder
Despicable Pastor arraigned for allegedly cutting off wife's breast
The FG denies increasing tariffs on luxurious goods, sports cars and SUVs
Import Tariffs The FG does not want to kill baby boy lifestyle after all