A woman has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly torturing her 19-year-old son to death over an allegation that he stole her money in the Ibafo area of the state.

The deceased identified as Rilwanu Akintunde, according to The Nation Newspaper, was handcuffed, beaten severely and locked inside a teargassed room for six hours by his mother, his older brother, Kayode and one of his friends, Titus, a police officer, following allegations that he stole the sum of N90,000 belonging to the mother.

It was gathered that despite denials by the deceased that he did not take the said money, his attackers kept torturing him till he became unconscious and was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The mother and brother allegedly buried Akintunde, popularly called Rado by his friends, in a secret grave but their action blew in the open when the said money was later found in the mother’s wardrobe.

It was further learned that when youths of the area heard what happened and the discovery of the money that led to their peer’s death, they went into a frenzy and wielding cutlasses, bottles, sticks and fire, they stormed Kayode’s residence, chased all the tenants away and vandalized his properties.

Inscriptions such as ‘Rado was a good son born by a stupid mother’ were seen on the walls of the building whose roofs, doors and windows have been destroyed.

While Kayode and Titus were said to have fled the neighbourhood, the mother and Kayode’s wife were arrested by policemen from Ibafo Division, who were invited to the area following the rampage by the youths.

The deceased’s young wife, Damilola Owoigbe, who has an eight-month-old son for him, is demanding justice against his killers.

“I want all those responsible for my husband’s death to be arrested and jailed for life. They killed him for nothing. Rado was never a thief.

Everyone in Ibafo loved him. He was a peaceful person. He was an apprentice at a tailoring shop because he wanted to make life better for us and for his two siblings.

Their father is dead. Their mother sells bottled water in traffic. She was the one who went and told her brother on Sunday morning that Rilwanu stole her N90, 000.

Then, her brother, Kayode, sent his wife to call his police friend, Titus and they all tortured him to death.

I was not there. I was in my mother’s house. But I was told that the policeman brought handcuffs and teargas, which they used on him.

I was also told that blood was all over his body. Now, I am confused because I don’t know who would take care of our son.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident, said the police learned that the deceased’s stepbrother and his friend tortured him to death following a complaint by their mother that he stole her money.

ASP Oyeyemi added that the mother has been arrested while a manhunt has been launched for the runaway Kayode and Titus following an order by the Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, that the fleeing suspects be arrested.