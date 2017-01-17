In Kenya Mother, daughter accused of witchcraft, burnt to death

A woman and her daughter, aged 95 and 53 respectively, have been burnt to death on allegations of witchcraft.

  • Published:
Mother and daughter burnt alive in their home for being witches

(tukonews)

In Malawi Mob set couple ablaze on allegations of witchcraft

A woman and her daughter have been burnt to death in their home following accusations of being witches.

The residents of their village in Kisii County in Kenya, reportedly burnt the two women alive for alleged witchcraft.

Tuko News reports that the two women, aged 95-years-old and 53-years-old respectively, were burnt to death inside their home.

ALSO READ: 2 men burnt to death in Cross River over alleged witchcraft

Photos show the home on fire but none of the culprits who began the fire.

According to the reports, burning suspected witches, especially the aged, to death has quickly become a trend in Kisii county.

'Witch' burning is a common and illegal practice in African countries, especially in East African countries like Tanzania and even Kenya.

May their souls rest in peace.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

