Morning Teaser ‘My wife’s best friend is pregnant for me’

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Teddy, a 37-year-old man. I am in a very serious problem t hat is threatening to tear down my four-year-old marriage if care is not taken.

I know I did a very wrong thing in hurting my wife, Ese, but like they say, no man is above temptation and I fell for the trap set for me by her best friend and maid of honour, Brenda and I have not stopped regretting till today.

It all started when Brenda had issues with her landlord and was given a quit notice. It was just natural that she moved in with us on a temporary basis, after all, Ese used to stay with her when she was single.

In fact, I met my wife when I accompanied my friend, Austin, to Brenda’s place. My wife knew I would never refuse her request to allow Brenda move in with us till she could get an accommodation but little did she know that she would turn into a she-demon that is threatening to break our home.

Until today, I do not know when and how the whole thing started but I think two weeks after Brenda moved into our house, the devil showed up and I fell.

My wife had gone to work and since it was my off day, I was still in bed when I woke up and found Brenda naked beside me on the bed. She was doing indescribable things to me and despite being on my matrimonial bed, I found myself responding to her touches and when I could no longer hold it, I climbed on top of her and made love to her.

That sex was one of the best I have ever had and I could not help myself as I went again and again and we spent the whole day making love.

I felt ashamed of myself after that and vowed never to fall into such temptation again but a week later, it happened again and went on for a long time till Brenda told me she was pregnant and that I was responsible for it.

I did not know whether to be happy or sad because, on the one hand, Ese has been unable to get pregnant since we got married and as much as I would love to have my own child, this is not the way I planned it.

Brenda too has refused to even contemplate abortion as she has vowed to keep the baby and wants me to tell Ese the whole truth or she would do it herself.

She has given me an ultimatum which would soon expire.

Teddy.”