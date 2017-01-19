After months of being in the doldrums, Joe Fortemose Chinakwe, also known as Joachim Iroko, the trader who came to the limelight for naming his pet dog Alhaji Buhari , has been re-arrainged at a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State.

According to one of his lawyers, Barr. Inibehe Effiong, a human rights activist, the proceedings in the case of Commissioner of Police (COP) v. Iroko could not proceed on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, owing to the unavailability of presiding Magistrate, P. J. Ojikutu who was said to be attending a screening exercise.

The 41-year-old Iroko has undergone a lot of persecution, including being remanded in prison , following his indiscretion in giving his dog the name which many assumed was an attack aimed at President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2016.

He was first arrested and detained by the police over the allegation which the authority felt could spark violence especially in the community he lived where there are lots of Hausa men.

Though he has continued to insist that he named his dog Buhari due to his love for the President, a neighbour whose father bears the same name as the President had declared that Iroko named his dog after his father.

Three lawyers were on hand to represent the suspect including Adeola Samuel Opeyemi, from Lead Solicitors, Tosin Adesioye, from the law firm of Adegbogurwa & Company as well Barr. Effiong.

The case has been adjourned to March 20, 2017, for hearing of the motion on notice challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competence of the charge.