Lucky Catch Man saved during attempt to commit suicide on 3rd Mainland Bridge

The life of a young man has been saved after he attempted to commit suicide from Third mainland bridge.

  • Published:
The scene on third mainland bridge play

The scene on third mainland bridge

(instagram)

Chicken Heart 'It is not easy to commit suicide o' - Man saved by police
Teenager Drama Police saves 17-year-old boy from diving into the lagoon
It Wasn't Me Wife of pharmacist of committed suicide pleads her innocence
In Lagos LASTMA official allegedly killed by motorcyclist
Tragic Corpse of man who jumped into lagoon retrieved
Remote Control Man commits suicide by jumping into Lagos Lagoon

A young man was saved during an attempt to take his own life on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos Island on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

A video shared by @leszycashflow via Instagram shows the rescued man surrounded by friends, passers-by and the police, while they argued over his fate following the harrowing occurrence.

ALSO READ: RRS squad saves mother, baby from committing suicide

According to the Instagram User, the man had parked his car and attempted to jump down from the bridge but was stopped by his friends who were soon joined by passers-by and the police.

He wrote, “Another one averted again. A man parked his car on 3rd Mainland Bridge and intended to jump off… Thank God he didn’t cause of his friend who held on him big time… Happening now.”

This is not the first time tragedy has been averted on the popular bridge, as the police have learnt to keep alert and look out for people with such intent.

ALSO READ: Police saves 17-year-old boy from diving into the lagoon

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage's husband, Tee Billz was one of many others.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
2 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

Big Catch 3 armed robbers killed, 13 others arrested
right to arrest any traffic offender
A Fool At 40 52-yr-old man docked for alleged breach of peace
Murder
In Delta Community leader brutally murdered by unknown gunmen
Fulani Herdsmen
In Ado Ekiti Herdsman in prison for destruction of N30M farmland