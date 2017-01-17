A young man was saved during an attempt to take his own life on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos Island on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

A video shared by @leszycashflow via Instagram shows the rescued man surrounded by friends, passers-by and the police, while they argued over his fate following the harrowing occurrence.

According to the Instagram User, the man had parked his car and attempted to jump down from the bridge but was stopped by his friends who were soon joined by passers-by and the police.

He wrote, “Another one averted again. A man parked his car on 3rd Mainland Bridge and intended to jump off… Thank God he didn’t cause of his friend who held on him big time… Happening now.”

This is not the first time tragedy has been averted on the popular bridge, as the police have learnt to keep alert and look out for people with such intent.

