End Of The Road Man remanded over alleged robbery, kidnapping

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in jail for kidnapping and robbery, pending advice from the DPP.

  • Published:
A man in handcuffs play

A man in handcuffs

(Facebook)

Big Catch 3 armed robbers killed, 13 others arrested
Wrong Hustle Police Sergeant arrested for stealing firearms, selling to retired officer
Kill Them ‘We raped our victim without condoms’ – Arrested kidnap suspects
Fast Work ‘We raped lecturer to death’ – Kidnap suspects
Racism ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizens
End Of The Road 636 kidnappers, robbery suspects, more arrested in Bauchi
Boys Are Not Smiling Driver kidnaps ex-employer for sacking him
InPort Harcourt Police arrest notorious gang leader, Saturday Jackson
End Of The Road Notorious armed robbery gang arrested after killing night guard
In Ogun 12-yr-old rescued from kidnappers den

An  Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, remanded Oluwasegun Ajayi, 26, of Odo-Owa Ekiti for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 1,  in Ijero-Ekiti.

He said that the accused ‎committed alleged offence of robbery and kidnapping punishable under Section 1 (1) (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act and Section 3(a) of Ekiti State Kidnapping and Terrorism 2016.

The prosecutor told the court that he had forwarded his case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), for legal advice.

However, the plea of the accused was not taken as his Counsel, Mr Chris Omokhafe sought for short date of adjournment pending the advice from the DPP office.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo, consequently remanded the accused in prison till the outcome of the advice from the DPP office.

He adjourned the case to Feb. 27 for further hearing. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
2 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet
3 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet

Gist

Arrest
Good For You Man,37, bags 6 months in prison for stealing plasma TV
Court gavel
In Lagos Bus driver remanded in prison for sleep-driving
Lestina Marie Smith faces life in jail for raping man
‘Foreign Konji’ 17-yr-old girl arrested for raping man at knife-point
The late Kazeem Ige
Because Of Woman Civil Engineering student stabbed to death over girlfriend