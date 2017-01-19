An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, remanded Oluwasegun Ajayi, 26, of Odo-Owa Ekiti for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 1, in Ijero-Ekiti.

He said that the accused ‎committed alleged offence of robbery and kidnapping punishable under Section 1 (1) (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act and Section 3(a) of Ekiti State Kidnapping and Terrorism 2016.

The prosecutor told the court that he had forwarded his case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), for legal advice.

However, the plea of the accused was not taken as his Counsel, Mr Chris Omokhafe sought for short date of adjournment pending the advice from the DPP office.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo, consequently remanded the accused in prison till the outcome of the advice from the DPP office.

He adjourned the case to Feb. 27 for further hearing.