Apparently tired of life and the excruciating hardship in the country, a Nigerian man tried to commit suicide at the Jakande area of Lagos State.

The incident which happened on the morning of Monday, February 20, 2017, according to a Twitter user with the handle @Brendalishus, the man was seen hanging on the pedestrian bridge at Jakande along the Lekki-Epe Expressway threatening to jump to his death.

People were seen gathering at the scene begging the man not to jump from the bridge but it was all to no avail as he refused to come down.

Even the arrival of the police and their persistent begging did not meet the required result.

"They have been trying to convince him not to. The police are here. Somebody is trying to commit suicide at Jakande. What can be done?"

