He-Goat Man, 21, in court for alleged sexual assault of minor

An Ikeja High court has remanded a 21-year-old man for sexually assaulting his neighbour's 5-year-old daughter.

  • Published:
Real men don't go about raping minors play

Real men don't go about raping minors

(Total Media)

Pedophile Student docked over alleged rape of 9-year-old hawker
Crucify Them Court orders remand of 2 men over alleged defilement of minor
Nice Reward 45-yr-old driver jailed 7 years for raping 80-yr-old woman
In Lagos Man in court over alleged rape of minor
In The Bag Court slams pervert teachers with N500,000 bail for defiling minor
Pervert Alert 49-yr-old man caught raping 5-yr-old girl in Ikorodu
In Gombe Butcher, 25, remanded over alleged rape of minor
Unbelievable The ordeal of a 17-year-old girl who was licked by a robber

A 21-year-old man, Jeremiah Okpara, who allegedly assaulted his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter, was on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos.

Okpara a resident of Imashai St., Agege, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, Mr Adebayo Haroun, told the court that the accused lured his victim into his apartment and used his fingers on her private part.

“Okafor sexually assaulted the five-year-old girl by penetrating her private part with his fingers.

“He was caught by some neighbours, who arrested and took him to the police station,’’ he said.

Haroun urged the court to fix a date for trial saying he had four witnesses ready to testify during the trial.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya remanded the accused in Kirikiri Prisons and adjourned the case to May 9 for trial.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Apostle Johson Suleiman Stephanie Otobo shares screenshot photo of video...bullet
2 Apostle Suleman "He says my nudity makes him speak in tongue,"...bullet
3 Point Made Angry father rapes lesbian daughter as indicator that sex...bullet

Gist

Court Gavel
Good For You Lawyer, 4 others docked for alleged forgery, will alteration
Jealous Rage Man, 24, bags 8 years for killing colleague over girl friend
Kente Kings
Kente Kings These Ghanaian brothers are causing commotion online
Gunmen
In Ondo Policeman, 73-yr-old blind man, 3 others killed in bank robbery