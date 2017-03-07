A 21-year-old man, Jeremiah Okpara, who allegedly assaulted his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter, was on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos.

Okpara a resident of Imashai St., Agege, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, Mr Adebayo Haroun, told the court that the accused lured his victim into his apartment and used his fingers on her private part.

“Okafor sexually assaulted the five-year-old girl by penetrating her private part with his fingers.

“He was caught by some neighbours, who arrested and took him to the police station,’’ he said.

Haroun urged the court to fix a date for trial saying he had four witnesses ready to testify during the trial.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya remanded the accused in Kirikiri Prisons and adjourned the case to May 9 for trial.