King Badoo :  Traditional ruler accused of Yahoo-Yahoo blasts magistrate

Few days after a warrant of arrest was issued on him by an Osun State Chief Magistrates’ Court, the youthful Oluwo of Iwoland in has, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has come out firing from all cylinders, calling the magistrate mentally retarded.

The first-class traditional ruler who was accused by another monarch in the state, the Oluwo of Iwo-Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye, of being involved in Internet fraud otherwise known as Yahoo-Yahoo, was given the warrant by the president of the court, Chief Magistrate Olusola Aluko, who frowned at his incessant flouting of court orders.

But in an un-kingly tirade, Oba Akanbi said that Magistrate Aluko is a monkey and should be confined at the famous Aro Mental Hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State for daring to order that he should be arrested.

Denying that he is involved in fraudulent activities, Oba Akanbi insinuated that the reason other monarchs in the state are angry with him is his stance on not joining them in idol worship or being part of secret cults like them.

Read what he said in an interview with Channels TV:

“The monkey magistrate that issued an arrest warrant is mentally retarded and needs to be probed, remanded and dumped at Aro Psychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta.

An order that can’t be implemented. Let all his cohorts and conspirators know that I will never join anything in worship with God and will never be in your secret cults. Bastards.”

However, an Instagram user has come out to dispute the claims by the Oba that he is not involved in rituals by stating that during his coronation, he participated in the traditional rites which are observed before an Oba is installed.

“I lived in Iwo for more than a year and I was there when he was installed. Before, during and after the installation, he took part in countless rituals.

In fact, if you google it, you will find some of the pictures. Now that he has been fingered in a scandal, he has the mouth to make noise, just to ‘dabaru’ everything.”

So as the pendulum swings, Nigerians are waiting to see if a king who has been ordered arrested will submit himself to the courts for trial or he would maintain this gangster style of his.