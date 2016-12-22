Home > Gist >

King Badoo :  Traditional ruler accused of Yahoo-Yahoo blasts magistrate

King Badoo Traditional ruler accused of Yahoo-Yahoo blasts magistrate

A first-class traditional ruler in Osun State has blasted the magistrate who issued a warrant of arrest on him following accusations of fraud.

  • Published:
Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi is not taking things easy with his colleagues play

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi is not taking things easy with his colleagues

(Total Media)

Tiger By The Tail Fraudster in soup for impersonating IGP Idris, defrauding Saudi Arabian doctor
For Real 'Yahoo-Yahoo is a creative means of making money' - Suspect
Why Always Nigerians? Nigerian fraudster arrested in Canada in $230K scam
Love Scam Yahoo Boy who duped Vietnamese woman of $145k arrested by EFCC
Scam Master Nigerian man, Thai wife, arrested in Bangkok for defrauding marriage seeking women
In Ibadan Yahoo boys claim to use charm in defrauding victims
Scam Alert China-based Nigerian businessman reports lover to the police for duping him N40M
Heart Of Gold How Swedish woman changed life of Nigerian man who scammed her

Few days after a warrant of arrest was issued on him by an Osun State Chief Magistrates’ Court, the youthful Oluwo of Iwoland in has, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has come out firing from all cylinders, calling the magistrate mentally retarded.

ALSO READ: “King Of Scam: Court orders arrest of 1st Class Oba over fraud allegations”

The first-class traditional ruler who was accused by another monarch in the state, the Oluwo of Iwo-Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye, of being involved in Internet fraud otherwise known as Yahoo-Yahoo, was given the warrant by the president of the court, Chief Magistrate Olusola Aluko, who frowned at his incessant flouting of court orders.

But in an un-kingly tirade, Oba Akanbi said that Magistrate Aluko is a monkey and should be confined at the famous Aro Mental Hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State for daring to order that he should be arrested.

Denying that he is involved in fraudulent activities, Oba Akanbi insinuated that the reason other monarchs in the state are angry with him is his stance on not joining them in idol worship or being part of secret cults like them.

Read what he said in an interview with Channels TV:

 “The monkey magistrate that issued an arrest warrant is mentally retarded and needs to be probed, remanded and dumped at Aro Psychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta.

An order that can’t be implemented. Let all his cohorts and conspirators know that I will never join anything in worship with God and will never be in your secret cults. Bastards.”

However, an Instagram user has come out to dispute the claims by the Oba that he is not involved in rituals by stating that during his coronation, he participated in the traditional rites which are observed before an Oba is installed.

“I lived in Iwo for more than a year and I was there when he was installed. Before, during and after the installation, he took part in countless rituals.

In fact, if you google it, you will find some of the pictures. Now that he has been fingered in a scandal, he has the mouth to make noise, just to ‘dabaru’ everything.”

ALSO READ: “Scam Master: Yahoo Boy remanded in prison for fraud”

So as the pendulum swings, Nigerians are waiting to see if a king who has been ordered arrested will submit himself to the courts for trial or he would maintain this gangster style of his.

More

Evil Genius 22-yr-old undergraduate impersonates woman, defrauds 33 men of millions

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Bastard Child ‘My dad deserved to die’ -UK deportee who murdered fatherbullet
2 Christmas Promo! Prostitutes now offer sex at N500 per roundbullet
3 Brazil Controversy as former slave plantation opens with blacks as...bullet

Gist

Hampers like this might be getting played out
Christmas How to get your friend a recession proof hamper this holiday
Sex with goat
Crazy World Kenyan man caught having sex with goat
Court gavel
In Osun Policeman remanded in prison for alleged murder
Prison.
Konji Wahala Sex-starved driver in prison for raping housemaid