Killer Mode Man murders lover, son over infidelity allegations

A 32-year-old suspected cultist identified as Evans has killed his lover and her five-year-old son following allegations that she was having an affair with a rival cult member.

New Telegraph reports that after killing the lady and the child in his residence in the Igando area of Lagos State, Evans dumped the corpses of his victims in a septic tank in the area.

It was gathered that the suspect who has been arrested by the State Police Command, reportedly beat his lover to death and later killed her five-year-old son, before dumping the bodies in the septic tank and fled the area.

Residents described the suspect as one of the big boys in the community and drives a ‘big car.’

Nobody was sure when the deceased were murdered, but parents of the lady had already declared her and her son missing before the decomposing bodies were discovered.

The discoveries were made possible when a putrid stench started emanated from the septic tank’s direction and on examination, it was noticed that the slab of the septic tank had earlier been removed to evacuate the waste in it.

Evans had allegedly slid open the slab, dumped the bodies, replaced the slab and disappeared but when the stench started, residents removed the slab and saw the bodies.

A resident narrated how the community discovered the corpses in the septic tank:

“Finding the corpses of the lady and her son in the septic tank took everyone by surprise. Last year September, when the septic tank in the compound was spilling, we decided to evacuate it.

After the clearing, we left the slab without cementing it. Recently, in one of our meetings, some of my co-tenants complained that whenever they flushed toilets, they smelt a putrid stench emanating from the septic tank.

That was what prompted us to open the slab again. We saw the decomposing bodies.”

According to the resident, immediately they saw the corpses, they alerted the Community Development Association Chairman (CDA), with the chairman reporting the find to the Baale of the community and the matter was taken to the Igando Police Station.

Another tenant who identified himself as Joshua said that the corpses were evacuated by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service.

“Before the discovery of mother and son in the septic tank, I learned both had been declared missing. I heard that the woman’s parents approached Evans to find out if he knew about her whereabouts.

They went to him because they know him as their daughter’s lover. He told them that he hadn’t set his eyes on the lady or her son. Most weekends, I don’t go to the office.

I used to see the lady coming to Evans house with her son. It’s a pity. I can’t even begin to imagine what the lady’s parents would be going through right now.”

Joshua added that there was a time Evans attempted to set the whole building ablaze over allegations that his ex-wife was cheating on him.

It was further gathered that the suspect was arrested when he approached the man and told him that he wanted to sell some of his furniture and relocate.

But the person he had approached, pretended that he wanted to buy some of the items and tactfully informed a friend who invited the police to the place they were negotiating and he was nabbed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, has confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect who she said is presently in police custody pending investigations.