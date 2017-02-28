A 45-year-old man from the Molo Township in Nakuru County of Kenya, Hassan Langat, has been lynched to death by angry residents after he was caught having sex with the corpse of his own daughter.

Nairobi Wire reports that Langat's teenage daughter had died of a brain tumor and he reportedly ordered that the body be preserved in a separate room instead of taking her to a mortuary.

But residents were shocked to catch him in the act of having sex with the corpse of the girl and descended on him, beating him to stupor and was rushed to the St Joseph Hospital in Elburgon where he died while undergoing treatment.

Confirming the incident, Sarambei sub-location assistant chief, Joseph Ngeno said:

“The girl’s body was taken to a separate house in line with Kalenjin traditions as the family waited to transfer it to the mortuary."

According to residents, the man frequented the house in the wee hours on Friday, claiming he was going to check if the girl’s body was safe.

A neighbour of the Langat's, Rose Ruto narrated how he was caught:

"He took too long in the room and we decided to check on him. We were shocked to see him with his pants down. We raised an alarm after seeing the shocking sight.

Angry neighbours responded to the alarm and attacked him mercilessly. He died while undergoing treatment,” Ruto said.

It was learned that community elders have been gathered to perform a cleansing ritual to appease the gods of the land so as to avoid calamity befalling on them.