A Kenyan man has caused serious consternation in his country after he took to his Twitter handle to announce how promiscuous he is .

The man whose handle is ‏@KIMINDIRI, says he has slept with over 500 women and has fathered seven children from six of the women and he is not in a hurry to stop sowing his wild seeds as long as the women are willing and ready.

The 38-year-old Kimdiri who describes himself as ‘Dad, Professional Tattooist, Body Piercer, Tattoos and Stretch Marks’ expert, seems to have drawn the ire of his countrymen and with many of them calling for his head and asking if he is proud of his achievements with the women.

Others have, however, blamed the women who have cheapened themselves and fallen prey for the obviously sex crazy Kimdiri.

Read what he wrote on his Twitter handle:

“I've slept with more than 500 women so far, 7 kids, 6 baby mamas... And I'm only 38Yrs. You see why you shouldn't trust women?”

