Record Breaker Kenya man claims to have slept with 500 women, has 7 kids from 6

A Kenyan sex addict has come out in the open to claim that he has slept with over 500 women and fathered seven kids from six of them.

  • Published:
Kimdiri the sex addict play

Kimdiri the sex addict

(Twitter)

Castrate Him Kenyan man who slept with 10-yr-old girl, posted photos on Facebook declared wanted
Nanny From Hell Housemaid caught on camera having sex with man in front of kid
In Kenya Adulterous couple stuck together while having sex
Busted Cheating wife caught with lover on matrimonial bed by husband (Photos)
Not Joking Kenyan prostitutes now issue receipts for sex
Master Blaster Kenyan man who slept with another man's wife has manhood grow out of knee (Photo)
Adultery Husband murders wife, commits suicide after catching her with another man
Crazy World Kenyan man caught having sex with goat

A Kenyan man has caused serious consternation in his country after he took to his Twitter handle to announce how promiscuous he is.

ALSO READ: “Sin City: Kenyan man posts photos after sleeping with sister-in-law (Photos)”

The man whose handle is ‏@KIMINDIRI, says he has slept with over 500 women and has fathered seven children from six of the women and he is not in a hurry to stop sowing his wild seeds as long as the women are willing and ready.

The 38-year-old Kimdiri who describes himself as ‘Dad, Professional Tattooist, Body Piercer, Tattoos and Stretch Marks’ expert, seems to have drawn the ire of his countrymen and with many of them calling for his head and asking if he is proud of his achievements with the women.

Others have, however, blamed the women who have cheapened themselves and fallen prey for the obviously sex crazy Kimdiri.

Read what he wrote on his Twitter handle:

“I've slept with more than 500 women so far, 7 kids, 6 baby mamas... And I'm only 38Yrs. You see why you shouldn't trust women?”

ALSO READ: “Shameful: Married man leaks video of friend's daughter he slept with (Graphic Video)”

See the tweet here.

 

More

Game Over Pastor dies from overdose of Viagra in hotel room

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
2 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

VISA Scam
In Lagos Visa agent docked over alleged N667, 000 visa scam
Gunmen
Abduction Kidnappers storm Jigawa, kidnap Village Head, Ward Head
Scene of the accident
Tragic 4 die, 17 injured in Okene-Lokoja road crash
The cable vandals
Thief No Be Work Cable vandals get a taste of jungle justice