InNiger 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers arrested by the police

The Niger State police command has announced the arrest of 21 cattle rustlers and kidnappers in the state.

The command's image maker, DSP Balla Elkalla confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Monday, January 2, 2017, in Minna, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said that 477 cattles, 90 sheep and several dangerous weapon were successfully recovered from the suspects.

According to Elkalla, the suspects will be prosecuted upon the completion of the ongoing investigation.