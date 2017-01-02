InNiger 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers arrested by the police

Officers of the Niger state police command have apprehended 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers.

The Niger State police command has announced the arrest of 21 cattle rustlers and kidnappers in the state.

The command's image maker, DSP Balla Elkalla confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Monday, January 2, 2017, in Minna, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

ALSO READ: Two cattle rustlers arrested, 132 cattle recovered

He said that 477 cattles, 90 sheep and several dangerous weapon were successfully recovered from the suspects.

According to Elkalla, the suspects will be prosecuted upon the completion of the ongoing investigation.

NAN reports that Elkalla assured residents of the state that the command is working on proactive measures to curb the activities of cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and others perpetuating criminal activities in the state.

