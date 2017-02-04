In Zambia 23 teachers dismissed for sexually abusing, impregnating pupils

Jennifer Chiwala, the commission chairperson, however, said that two provinces, Lusaka and Luapula, did not record any case of sexual abuse of pupils.

Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) on Saturday said no fewer than 23 teachers were dismissed in Zambia for sexually abusing and impregnating pupils in 2016.

The Teaching Service Commission in Zambia said that the teachers were dismissed for having sex with the pupils and impregnating others from January to December 2016.

The commission is a quasi-government agency that oversees all matters related to terms and conditions of teacher services.

As of January to December 2016, a total of 23 teachers were dismissed out of which 13 were dismissed for having carnal knowledge of pupils, while the other 10 were dismissed for impregnating pupils,’’ she said.

According to her, investigations have been launched concerning the sexual abuse of pupils by teachers and that a comprehensive report will be issued after the investigations.

“In January, some pupils at a girls’ school in northern Zambia complained of sexual abuse by teachers, a move that caused anger, forcing the government to launch investigations.

“So far, some teachers have been suspended at the school after they were implicated of perpetrating the trend by the pupils during investigations."

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

