In Nassarawa Police arrests Vice Principal, 3 others for rape

Three other persons allegedly engaged in various cases of rape were also arrested by the police.

The Police have arrested a Vice Principal in Nassarawa State suspected of raping his female student.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that three other persons allegedly engaged in various cases of rape were also arrested by the police.

A statement issued in Lafia on Wednesday by DSP Idrisu Kennedy, the Police Public Relation Officer, Nassarawa State Police Command, said the vice principal allegedly raped the 16-year-old student on Dec. 13, 2016.

According to the police, the man lured the girl to a hotel in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, where he had canal knowledge of her.

The police statement also indicated that two people “disguised as vigilantes, collected phones and raped two female students of Bingham University, Karu“ on Dec. 12, 2016.

It added that another man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old hawker in an uncompleted building around Lafia roundabout Motor Park on Dec. 11, 2016

The police urged the general public, especially parents and relations of rape victims to report any case of rape to security agencies for appropriate prosecution.

Reacting on the matter, Tina Cyril, Nasarawa State Chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalist, described the incidences as barbaric and satanic.

Cyril said that the association would monitor the cases to logical conclusion, and promised continuous advocacy on the rights of women and children in the state.

She advised parents to always monitor their children especially the girl child, to guard them against any form of abuse.

