In Nassarawa :  5 people arrested for killing Chinese, 3 others

Five people have been arrested by the Nassarawa Police Command following the killing of a Chinese miner and three other individuals.

State police commissioner, Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, stated this while interacting with newsmen at the state capital, Lafia.

A man named Yahuza Yahaya was revealed to be the leader of the criminal gang responsible for the killings, Daily Post News reports.

“On November 28, gunmen ambushed and killed the mine workers, including a Chinese at Wugibi Hills at Alongani Village in the Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“Nasarawa State in North Central Nigeria has witnessed repeated killing of people, including security operatives in recent years.

“One AK-47 riffle, military uniform and two photographs of the gang leader were recovered from the suspects.

“In one of photographs, the gang leader was dressed in military uniform and brandishing an AK-47 riffle," the CP said.

Cases of the abduction of expatriate workers were one of the rampant crimes common in the year 2016.

Most of the time, the foreigners are held in a bid to get a ransom from those interested in their release.