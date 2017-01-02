Home > Gist >

In Nassarawa :  5 people arrested for killing Chinese, 3 others

In Nassarawa 5 people arrested for killing Chinese, 3 others

The Nassarawa Police Command successful arrested five people for alleged killing a Chinese miner and three other people.

  • Published:
Masked Nigerian Police officer play

Masked Nigerian Police officer

(NigeriaNewspapers)

Official Criminals Policemen rob victims by pretending to search for drugs
Lost 15-yr-old girl arrested for robbery told police she smokes 6 wraps of Hemp daily
In China Dad sues three daughters for abandonment
In China Tiger mauls woman to death while she tries to save daughter
Morning Teaser '2 months to my wedding, my ex-boyfriend is back in the scene'
Frustration Chinese man commits suicide inside Lagos apartment
Evil Heart Woman sets Nigerian husband, in-law on fire
InLagos Policeman, 5 others remanded in jail for robbery

Five people have been arrested by the Nassarawa Police Command following the killing of a Chinese miner and three other individuals.

State police commissioner, Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, stated this while interacting with newsmen at the state capital, Lafia.

A man named Yahuza Yahaya was revealed to be the leader of the criminal gang responsible for the killings, Daily Post News reports.

“On November 28, gunmen ambushed and killed the mine workers, including a Chinese at Wugibi Hills at Alongani Village in the Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“Nasarawa State in North Central Nigeria has witnessed repeated killing of people, including security operatives in recent years.

“One AK-47 riffle, military uniform and two photographs of the gang leader were recovered from the suspects.

“In one of photographs, the gang leader was dressed in military uniform and brandishing an AK-47 riffle,"  the CP said.

ALSO READ: Police declare Chinese wanted over alleged attempted murder

Cases of the abduction of expatriate workers were one of the rampant crimes common in the year 2016.

Most of the time, the foreigners are held in a bid to get a ransom from those interested in their release.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Cold Heart Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas daybullet
2 Pulse List How to be a real Lagos big girlbullet
3 Robert Hulseman Inventor of the red cup passes onbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Kidnapping.
DSS Intelligence agency arrests notorious kidnappers
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide
President Muhammadu Buhari
In South Africa Nigeria Union leader urges govt. intervention regarding killing of Nigerians