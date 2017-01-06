In Maiduguri Four women arrested for operating baby factory

Four women have been arrested by the police and arraigned before a Borno State High Court for operating a baby factory .

The ringleader identified as Ngozi Nwokocha was arrested alongside three others in the Galadima area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Twitter user @Dan-Borno shared her photo online, revealing that the woman and her accomplices, allegedly sold the babies for N100,000 each .

According to the reports, the women harboured young pregnant women in a house at Galadima and upon delivery, the babies are sold off.

The accused reportedly pleaded guilty to the crime and have been remanded in jail by the presiding judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru.

The case was subsequently adjourned to January 9, 2017.