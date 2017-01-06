In Maiduguri Four women arrested for operating baby factory

Baby factory syndicate of four have been arraigned before a court and remanded in jail.

  • Published:
Ngozi Nwokocha play

The ring leader, Ngozi Nwokocha

(twitter)

Child Trafficking Police raid baby factory in Imo, arrest pregnant women
Baby Factory Female pastor arrested for allegedly selling 64 babies
End of The Road Baby selling syndicate arrested in Lagos state
Bad Image 37-yr-old woman arraigned for selling baby for N100K
Child Trafficking 2 suspects arrested in attempt to sell 4-yr-old boy for N100,000
In Rivers Baby factory discovered by police Anti-Kidnapping Unit
InDelta Police raid baby factory, arrest syndicate
End Of The Road 4 child traffickers, others nabbed in Zamfara
Baby Factory 'Infants sell for the same price as bag of rice in eastern Nigeria' - Foundation
Wickedness 5 pregnant women rescued from baby factory in Abia

Four women have been arrested by the police and arraigned before a Borno State High Court for operating a baby factory.

The ringleader identified as Ngozi Nwokocha was arrested alongside three others in the Galadima area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

ALSO READ: Police raid baby factory in Imo, arrest pregnant women

Twitter user @Dan-Borno shared her photo online, revealing that the woman and her accomplices, allegedly sold the babies for N100,000 each.

According to the reports, the women harboured young pregnant women in a house at Galadima and upon delivery, the babies are sold off.

The accused reportedly pleaded guilty to the crime and have been remanded in jail by the presiding judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru.

ALSO READ: 37-yr-old woman arraigned for selling baby for N100K

The case was subsequently adjourned to January 9, 2017.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Racism ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizensbullet
2 Arik Air What are we going to do about this airline?bullet
3 The Titanic Apparently an iceberg did not take down famous ship...bullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Court gavel
In Ekiti 2 men docked for alleged terrorism
Prison.
In Ado Ekiti Courts remands 21-Yr-Old man in prison for alleged armed robbery
One of the suspects, Timothy Adegbaji Ademiju
Good For You Two arrested by the EFCC over alleged love scam