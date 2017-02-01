In Lagos Woman jailed 18 months for trafficking marijuana

She was arraigned by the NDLEA on a one-count charge bordering on the offence. She pleaded guilty to the charge.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old woman, Kehinde Ayinde, to 18 months imprisonment for hemp trafficking.

The convict, an apprentice, was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on a one-count charge bordering on the offence. She pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, while reviewing the facts of the case, tendered some documents as exhibit.
He tendered the statement of the convict, a request for scientific aid form, drug analysis form, and the remnant of the substance.

Abubakar urged the court to sentence the accused based on the evidence adduced by prosecution.

In the charge, Ayinde was said to have committed the offence on Feb. 2, 2016.

The prosecution said that the accused was arrested at the Ibereko area of Badagry, Lagos, for trading in Cannabis Sativa. According to the prosecution, about 1.5 kilogram of hemp was found in Ayinde’s possession, which she reportedly sold to her customers, leading to her arrest and detention.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abdulazeez Anka found the accused guilty as charged and sentenced her to 18 months in prison, which he said would start running from the date of her arrest.

The court also ordered the exhibit to be destroyed by the NDLEA. Shortly before sentence, the convict had pleaded with the court to be lenient with the sentence on the grounds that she was a first offender. The convict had also promised to be a better person if granted pardon.

The offence is said to have contravened the provisions of Sections 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap 30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

