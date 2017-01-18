In Lagos Woman docked over theft of drinks

The accused used the name of his employer to collect 50 cartons of various drinks from Vickmond Ade Enterprises.

A 29-year-old woman, Temitope Bakare, who allegedly stole 50 cartons of drinks worth N125,000, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Eruada Victor, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 28 at Vickmond Ade Enterprises Limited, Ladipo Oluwole Road, in lkeja.

He said that the accused used the name of his employer, one Mr Yomi Ipinlaye, to collect 50 cartons of various drinks from Vickmond Ade Enterprises

According to the prosecutor, the accused carried out the act without the approval of his employer, who is the complainant.

“He alleged that Bakare sold off the drinks and failed to remit the money to him and she has been on the run ever since she collected the drinks.

“All efforts made by the complainant to either retrieve the money or drinks from the accused proved abortive.

“She refused to pick calls made to her cell phone by the complainant,” the prosecutor said.

Victor said that the accused was, however, found and arrested after searching for her for a month.

The offence contravened Sections 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing preferred against her.

The Magistrate, Mrs G. O. Anifowoshe, granted her bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Jan. 30, for mention.

