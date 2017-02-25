In Lagos LASTMA official calls hubby a kleptomaniac, seek divorce

The eight-year-old marriage of Mrs Kofoworola Ajulo, 31-year-old LASTMA official, may soon hit the rocks as she wants to call it quits, citing her husband’s alleged kleptomania and ritual obsession.

Kofoworola, a resident of Faronbi Street, Abule Egba, a Lagos suburb, told an Agege Customary Court on Friday that her husband, Seyi, a 38-year-old driver, for whom she had two children, was also a drunk.

“He drinks to drinks to stupor. Whenever I am at home, there is no peace of mind for me.

“On several occasions, l caught him stealing from me after a hard day’s job.

“We are not compatible, there is no peace of mind in the house. My husband drinks to stupor and misbehaves,” said Kofoworola, who urged the court to dissolve the marriage.

She added: “He keeps checking my phones and monitoring my movements. He is also fetish and was always in possession of different charms.

“When l got pregnant for our first child, he claimed l needed to follow him to their village for a particular festival so that l can give birth safely but I refused.

“Sometimes l see charms under his pillow or mine which he claimed are for protection while he hides others in his pockets.

“For me the marriage is over as there is no love lost between us again.”

The petitioner also wants the respondent to be responsible for the children’s education and upkeep.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondent, the husband, was absent in court.

In his ruling, the court’s President, Mr Phillips Williams, adjourned the case to April 4 for judgement.

