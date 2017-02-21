In Lagos Court remands alleged kidnapper of 3-day-old baby

The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of stealing a child. She, however, entered a plea of not guilty.

A 30-year-old woman, Helen Ugah, who allegedly abducted a three-day-old baby, was on Tuesday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of stealing a child.

She, however, entered a plea of not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr A. T. Elias, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and subsequently adjourned the case to Feb. 27.

Earlier, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, the Prosecutor, told the court that the accused was caught with the baby boy on Feb. 17 at about 10.24 a.m. at Oke-Afa, Ori-Oke in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

“When questioned, the accused could not give a satisfactory explanation how she got the three-day-old baby.”

The offence, she noted, contravened Section 275(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports child stealing carries a penalty of 14 years imprisonment. 

