Home > Gist >

In Edo :  Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide

In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide

Reports revealed that ACP, Christopher Osakue, killed himself with his service pistol at his residence in Upper Sokponba, Benin City.

  • Published:
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Daily Post)

MMM Ponzi scheme launches in Kenya and Ghana; Nigerian participants react
Can’t Take It Retiree commits suicide after losing sight
Pulse List 2016 The 5 biggest flops of the year
In Kenya Man vows to commit suicide after sugar mummy infects him with HIV
MMM Heartbreak Ponzi scheme participant begs operators to return his money
Aleppo All you need to know about the fall of Syria's biggest city
MMM Nigeria ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
Witchcraft Traditional ruler commits suicide in Delta following allegation

Christopher Osakue, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Edo State, has reportedly committed suicide after shooting himself with a pistol.

The deceased, who was just transferred from Ondo State killed himself at his residence located at Upper Sokponba, Benin City.

Punch News reported that the incident happened on Wednesday, January 28, 2016.

It was also disclosed that Osakue was already recovering from a partial stroke which he has been dealing with for quite some time.

His suicide was perfectly timed, making sure to get rid of a woman and a little boy living with him by sending them on an errand.

ALSO READ: Traditional ruler commits suicide in Delta following allegation

Haliru Gwandu, the Edo State Commissioner of Police confirmed the suicide on Friday, December 31, 2016.

The weapon used in committing the act was one signed by the Ondo State Police Command, from the deceased was posted.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lost Love Groom calls off wedding after catching bride with lover 2 days...bullet
2 Pulse List How to be a real Lagos big girlbullet
3 Femi Otedola Matharoo sisters apologise to billionaire [video]bullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
President Muhammadu Buhari
In South Africa Nigeria Union leader urges govt. intervention regarding killing of Nigerians
Will Smith selfie photo collage
Pulse Tips How to get your best 9 Instagram photos in one collage
Lucky Star 10 escape unharmed as fire razes houses in Warri