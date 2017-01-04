In Delta Motorists attacked by robbers along Asaba-Ughelli expressway

Motorists who ply the Asaba-Ughelli expressway were warned to stop for a while after reports of an ongoing robbery attack was reported on social media.

Majority were forced to park along the road after the personal assistant to Delta state governor, Ossai Ovie Success, and security agents were alerted and drafted to that section of the road.

Writing on his Facebook page, he wrote,

"ATTENTION: ROBBERS ON THE ROAD..PLS BE CALM. THOSE PASSING THROUGH OSSISSA AND KWALE, ALONG ASABA-UGHELLI EXPRESSWAY SHOULD PLS STAY CALM AND DONT PANIC .... WE HAVE ALERTED SECURITY PERSONNELS.”

