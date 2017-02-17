In Abuja Court dissolves 25-year-old marriage over lack of love

A Jikwoyi Customary Court , Abuja, on Friday granted divorce request of Ada Nosike, to dissolve the marriage between her and Elvis Nosike.

The Presiding Judge, Everyman Eleanya, and two other members of the court, dissolved the marriage on grounds of irreconcilable differences and lack of love.

“This court has tried everything within its power to resolve the issues between the parties, but all efforts proved abortive."

“The constant quarrels between the two parties even before they started living apart, showed that there is no more love in the marriage, therefore, the marriage is hereby dissolved,’’ Eleanya ruled.

He also said that the four children of the marriage, who are no longer minors, will decide whether to stay with their mother or their father.

He ordered that the bride price of N4,000 should be returned to the respondent.

Earlier, the petitioner, Ada, who is a business woman, had told the court that her husband poisoned her food, and she was admitted in a hospital.

She also alleged that her husband marriaged another wife without her knowledge.

“After my husband brought the woman into the house, he asked me to pack my belongings and that of the children and leave his house,” she said.

Elvis Nosike, a businessman who was present in court denied the allegations.

He, however, affirmed that there is no more peace and love in the marriage.