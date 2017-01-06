In Abuja Businesswoman docked for alleged assault

The defendant is standing trial on a three count-charge of trespass, assault and mischief.

  • Published:
A businesswoman, Mercy Ayuba, 33,  was on Friday arraigned in a Wuse Zone 2 Senior Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting her neighbour.

The defendant, who resides at Durumi 2, Abuja, is standing trial on a three count-charge of trespass, assault and mischief.

The prosecutor, Adama Musa, told the court that one Sharon Clement of Durumi 2, Abuja, reported the matter at Durumi Police Station on Dec. 23.

“On the same date at about 4:00 p.m., the defendant entered the complainant house located at Durumi 2 and slapped her without any provocation.

“The defendant beat up the complainant, destroyed property in her living room.

“She also broke the centre table valued at N4,000 and Tecno phone valued at N16,000, belonging to the complainant,’’ he said.

Musa said that the defendant also accused the complainant of insulting her.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 348, 265 and 327 of the Penal Code.

He, however,  prayed the court to grant him a date to reopen the case.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Munirat Tanko, admitted the defendant to a bail in the sum of N50,000 and a reasonable surety in like sum.

Tanko ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the matter until Jan. 26, for hearing.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

