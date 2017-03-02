An 85-year-old woman who has been rejected, neglected and abandoned by her five children has cried out that she prefers to die as there is nothing to live for.

The woman, Madam Bolaji Isaac who should be living in comfort in her old age, according to Punch, adds that all her five children rejected her and efforts to see them had been abortive and that anytime she dies, she will be going to the grave with sorrow and bitterness .

Madam Isaac, an indigene of Ikare in Ondo State is currently living in penury and is only being supported by the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), which rented a small apartment for her and has been giving her a stipend of N2,000 every month to survive after her eldest son identified as Sola, chased her out of his house.

In an interview with Punch, the octogenarian appealed to Nigerians to plead with her children to come to her aid and meet her before her death.

“I had 10 children. While five of them died, five survived. My husband died about 20 years ago and I started selling paper bags to hospitals and clinics.

When I didn’t have money to continue the work, I stopped. I was formerly living in the Alagbado area of Lagos State, but my son, Sola, chased me out. He came from Ondo State to live with me.

His wife called me that I should send him back, but I ignored her. Later, I agreed when the pressure became too much. When I asked him to return, he refused and started fighting me.”

Madam Isaac added that her fourth child, Samuel, who is a lawyer, has also abandoned her and anytime she calls him for assistance, he always gave excuses of being in court, promising to call back, without doing so.

She further explained that Samuel prevented her from knowing his address while her other children also gave excuses instead of catering to her.

However, when Barr. Samuel was spoken to on phone, he claimed that he and his siblings neglected their mother because she was troublesome, adding that he kept her away from his family to avoid having issues with his marriage.

“She was formerly living with my elder brother, Tope. She was always quarreling with his wife to the extent that they would engage in fisticuffs. And it was regular.

I witnessed the fights while I was in the university and that was why I decided never to allow any family member live with me.

She cannot live with any of her sons without having issues with their wives, so we are trying to make inquiries about old people’s home for her because that is the next step.

Just last week, we all contributed N25,000 to give her; so I wonder where the issue of neglect is coming from.

My wife and I are too busy and if she stays with us, she will still complain of neglect. It is not important that she knows where I stay; the most important thing is that she is taken care of,” Samuel said.