"Dear Pulse,

My name is Francis, a 36-year-old married man with two children. I have a problem which will surely tear apart my marriage if my wife gets to know what I did behind her back.

I know many of your readers will castigate me, abuse and insult me, call me unprintable names which I truly deserve but I beg you guys to also help me with advice on how to get myself out of this mess.

I shouldn't have contemplated getting into it in the first place after all, my wife has never denied me sex even when she is not in the mood or sick but then, I decided to play the field and got fingers burnt.

I am not proud of what I did and I need both forgiveness from God and my wife and I hope when I break the news to her, she would not abandon me.

The problem is that two women are presently pregnant for me and they both insist on keeping the babies with one of them saying I must marry her as a second wife or there will be trouble.

I met the first lady, Maryann through a close friend of mine. My friend, also a married man, has been dating Maryann's friend for a while and it was through her that we met and it did not take time for us to start sleeping together.

The second lady, Yetunde, was my old girlfriend when I was single. She got married two years before I did but last year, she called me out of the blues and told me her marriage had ended and that she would like to see me.

I agreed to meet her and it was just like old times because we kicked off where we stopped. She knew I was married and I did not believe she expected anything serious though I had always known Yetunde to be very jealous but knowing my status, I did not think she would still feel that way.

Trouble started when she began insinuating about her having my child so that the bond we shared would not be broken. She made comments like we were made for each other and other stuff like that which I thought were just part of the passion.

Little did I know she meant everything she said until she told me she was pregnant for me. I told her categorically that she should get rid of the baby but she said nothing would ever make her do that.

She said I must get married to her or she would make so much trouble for me that I would not know what hit me. Knowing the kind of person she is, I know what she is capable of. I have been pleading with her since then but she is still very adamant.

Just when I thought I had enough trouble on my hands, Maryann also came with the bomb that she is pregnant and would not do away with the baby. Though she has not insisted on marriage, she wants me to get an apartment for her, place her on an allowance and take up other responsibilities of a husband and father to be.

These women are making life a living hell for me and I am gradually running mad.

What do I do?

Francis."