The Imo State Police Command says it has reasons to jubilate over the killing of notorious kidnapping and armed robbery kingpin , Henry Chibueze popularly called Vampire, because he single-handedly gave them so much headache and sleepless nights.

Vampire who was gunned down in a gun battle in his hideout in the in Omu Awa forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area in River State, according to the police, was the leader of a gang of deadly robbers and kidnappers who robbed and killed many Nigerians during their reign of terror, including his own girlfriend and eight members of her family.

In a press release following the killing of the notorious kingpin who was snatched from the police and warders at a court in Owerri, Imo State by members of his gang some weeks ago, the police added that he and members of his gang were responsible for several kidnappings, armed robberies and murders in Imo State and other states in the South East.

Read the press release which includes details of the slained kingpin's crimes and his victims:

"Gentlemen of the Press,

You are welcome to today’s press briefing. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, concerned with the spate of kidnapping and other violent crimes in Imo and other South Eastern States, deployed Police Special Forces led by Intelligence Response Team to these States.

2. The Police Special Forces working under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, swooped on the hideout of Henry Chibueze aka ‘Vampire’ and his gang and engaged them in a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours in the early hours of 02/03/2017 at Omu Awa forest Ikwerre L.G.A. of Rivers State.

This operation was successfully carried out as the dreaded, vicious and kidnap for ransom and armed robbery kingpin, Henry Chibueze aka ‘Vampire’ and his gang who were rescued by his criminal cohorts from the Owerri High Court premises on 27/01/2017 from the custody of Officers of the Nigeria Prisons Service, died during the shootout with the Police Special Forces and all the other suspects were arrested and the exhibits listed recovered from them.

Henry Chibueze aka ‘Vampire’ (deceased) was a cultist who later turned a vicious and dangerous kidnapper/armed robber, and was declared wanted since 2013.

He was responsible for several cases of kidnappings, armed robberies, murder of notable and prominent personalities in Imo State and South Eastern/South South States.

3. He had earlier confessed to the murder of his girlfriend, Sandra, and eight (8) members of her family, among them six (6) children in Lagos State.

He alleged that the girlfriend stole his N45 million naira share of N110 million ransom paid by the family of one of his victims in Omoku, Rivers State.

4. He was a serial killer who also confessed to having killed over Two Hundred (200) people in various kidnappings and armed robbery attacks. He claimed responsibility for the murder of the following persons;

(i) Placid Ejimadu (Nze Ji Obi)

(ii) Jonathan Ibemere aka Gwuogwuo

(iv) Livinus Iwumune (all natives of Agbaja Nwangele L.G.A. Imo State)

(v) The killing of an Honourable member of the Imo State House of Assembly at Orji in 2015

(vi) The kidnap/murder of a traditional rulers’ wife from Mbaise in 2015 whose corpse has not been seen till date

(vii) The kidnap/murder of a man from Malaysia at First Bank World Bank Branch, Owerri

(viii) The killing of 3 members of a family including a woman from Nkwerre in 2012 after collecting ransom from the family

5. The living members of the Henry Chibueze aka ‘Vampire’ (deceased) gang have made useful statements to the police confessing and admitting to having carried out four (4) successful kidnap operations after the rescue of their gang leader at the Owerri High Court premises. They will all be charged to court on completion of investigations.

6. The Inspector General of Police wishes to assure the good people of Imo State and other states of the Federation of adequate security and implore them to co-operate with the police personnel deployed in their localities.

The suspects include:

(i) Henry Chibueze Aka Vampire, leader of the gang (Died in gun duel with the police)

(ii) Obinna Elah 'M' 26-yrs; native of Orlu LGA, Imo State; 2nd in Command of the kidnap gang

(iii) Arinze Abecheta ‘M’ 24-yrs; native of Okohia, Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State

(iv) Chukwuebuka Ikeazota ‘M’ 23-yrs; native of Ohohia, Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State

(v) Samuel Ugochukwu ‘M’ 24-yrs; native of Arochukwu LGA; Abia State

(vi) Clifford Aheana ‘M’; native of Omu Awa, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers State

Exhibits:

(i) Five (5) AK 47 rifles

(ii) Three Hundred Rounds of AK 47 ammunition.

(iii) Charm recovered from the body of the deceased leader of the gang."